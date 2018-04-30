'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed!

New details have been revealed about the second season of 13 Reasons Why, including the date you can stream all of the episodes on Netflix!

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette‘s drama series will return on May 18.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s (Langford) death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay (Minnette) and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

In one of the polaroids featured in the teaser clip, it says “the tapes were just the beginning.”



13 Reasons Why: Season 2 | Date Announcement [HD] | Netflix