Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 9:46 pm

Adam Rippon Performs to RuPaul Song for 'DWTS' Night One (Video)

Adam Rippon shares a hug with his partner Jenna Johnson following their performance on night one of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes on Monday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Olympic figure skater performed a Cha-cha-cha set to tune tune of the RuPaul song “Sissy That Walk” and it was so fierce.

The team earned a score of 24 points out of 30 for the performance, earning the top score of the night.

After his performance with Jenna, Adam said, “I’m not a scientist, but we’ve got chemistry.” We agree!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
