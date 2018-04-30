Adam Rippon Performs to RuPaul Song for 'DWTS' Night One (Video)

Adam Rippon shares a hug with his partner Jenna Johnson following their performance on night one of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes on Monday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Olympic figure skater performed a Cha-cha-cha set to tune tune of the RuPaul song “Sissy That Walk” and it was so fierce.

The team earned a score of 24 points out of 30 for the performance, earning the top score of the night.

After his performance with Jenna, Adam said, “I’m not a scientist, but we’ve got chemistry.” We agree!