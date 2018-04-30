Alicia Keys & Hubby Swizz Beatz Help Raise Funds for Amref Health Africa at ArtBall!

Alicia Keys rocks a bright orange blazer as she happily poses alongside her hubby Swizz Beatz while attending the 2018 Amref ArtBall held at A/D/O on Saturday (April 28) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 37-year-old singer and The Voice coach and Swizz, 39, presented the Rees Visionary Award to artist Toyin Ojih Odutola at the ceremony, which is a premier contemporary African art auction and philanthropic event that aims to raise funds and awareness for Amref Health Africa.

Toyin was honored for bringing forth critical African cultural and transcultural perspectives, that inspired and emboldened the viewer through challenging times.

Earlier this month, Alicia served as an honoree at the Variety’s Power of Women: New York.