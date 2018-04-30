Anna Faris & Pregnant Eva Longoria Step Out for 'Overboard' Premiere!

Anna Faris sparkles on the red carpet at the premiere of Overboard on Monday night (April 30) at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress went glam in a shimmering pink dress as she was joined at the premiere by her very pregnant co-star Eva Longoria.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Faris

Also stepping out for the premiere was the ladies’ co-star Eugenio Derbez and his wife Alessandra along with their super cute pup Fiona!



Overboard hits theaters on May 4.

FYI: Eva is wearing an Alberti Ferretti dress and Gianvito Rossi heels. Anna is wearing Brian Atwood shoes.

