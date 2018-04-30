Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left to Cry' Debuts at No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande just debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” and she could set a record with the new track!

The song debuted at number three on the singles chart and went to number one on the Digital Song Sales chart with 100,000 downloads sold.

If “No Tears Left to Cry” becomes the official lead single of Ariana‘s upcoming fourth studio album, then Ariana will become the only artist to debut the first single from each of their first four LPs in the top ten of the Hot 100. She already is the first artist to achieve this with their first three LPs, so she’ll just be extending her own record.

Drake is still at the top of the Hot 100 with “Nice for What” at number one and “God’s Plan” at number two.