Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Harassment & Harming Her Career

Ashley Judd is suing Harvey Weinstein, claiming he sabotaged her career.

The 50-year-old Double Jeopardy actress filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (April 30), accusing the 66-year-old disgraced film producer of retaliating against her because she turned down his sexual advances.

Ashley, who was one of the first to come forward when Harvey‘s scandal came to light, says that Harvey smeared her reputation to Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, leading him to not cast her.

“Mr. Weinstein’s abusive conduct toward others has caused no end of damage to aspiring actors and others in the film and entertainment industry,” she said in a statement. “As my experience and the experience of others shows, even a few false statements from Mr. Weinstein could destroy potentially career-changing professional opportunities. It’s time that Mr. Weinstein be held accountable for that conduct and for the ways in which he’s damaged careers.”

She is seeking damages for defamation, sexual harassment, and violations of California’s unfair business competition law.

See her full legal complaint below.