Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid &amp; Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 11:04 am

'Avengers' Cast Reads 'Mean Tweets' - Watch the Sneak Peek Video!

'Avengers' Cast Reads 'Mean Tweets' - Watch the Sneak Peek Video!

Jimmy Kimmel brought the cast of Avengers: Infinity War together to read Mean Tweets for his famous video series.

Jimmy just shared a sneak peek ahead of the video with Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland, and Chadwick Boseman reading their tweets. The full video will be available after Jimmy‘s show airs later this evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from the Avengers

Check out the sneak peek below, and be sure to catch the full video late tonight. We’ll post it here on Just Jared!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Chadwick Boseman, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr