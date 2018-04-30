Becca is an Independent Woman in First 'Bachelorette' Promo - Watch Now!

Becca Kufrin is back and “ready to do the damn thing” in the first promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette!

The 27-year-old publicist from Minnesota looking for love – and we can’t wait to see how this season unfolds!

As you probably know by now, Becca got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the finale of The Bachelor, but he had a change of heart and decided to break things off with her and take back his runner-up Lauren Burnham.

For the past few weeks, Becca has been photographed with her hot suitors all over Malibu, Calif. as filming has been underway.



The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 28 at 8/7c.

Watch the promo below!