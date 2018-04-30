Mon, 30 April 2018 at 11:30 am
Bill Cosby Juror Discloses What Sealed the 'Guilty' Verdict
- Here’s why this juror said they had to give Bill Cosby a “guilty” sentence – TMZ
- Ashley Tisdale was a bridesmaid for this actress’ wedding! – Just Jared Jr
- Beyonce and Jay-Z made it a date night – Lainey Gossip
- This Jersey Shore star is publicly fighting with his girlfriend – TooFab
- You have to see Ariana Grande‘s mask masking process – MTV
- Are you upset about this Infinity War death too? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Bill Cosby, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet