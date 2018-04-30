Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna is reportedly going to be a mom again!

The 29-year-old model is pregnant with her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay’s baby, Page Six reports.

The two met on Christian Mingle, Jay revealed in an interview with No Jumper back in March.

“I don’t wear condoms. . . I would not want to f–k a bitch I did not want to get pregnant,” he reportedly said. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s–t like ‘ohh daddy love you,’ I love that ass.’”

Chyna is also mom to 5-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga, and 17-month-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

A rep for Chyna told the outlet in an email, “No clue..i only handle appearances and don’t ever comment about my clients personal lives.”

Pictured: Chyna and Jay at the Lashed Ladies In LA Luncheon on Sunday (April 29) in Los Angeles.

