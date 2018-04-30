Caitriona Balfe Is Posting the Funniest Birthday Posts for Sam Heughan!
Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is joking around with Sam Heughan on his birthday – and we’re loving it!
It’s Sam‘s 38th birthday TODAY (April 30) – which is one day after he ran the Stirling Marathon and marked his personal best finish time!
First, Caitriona posted a photo of Sam‘s head on a princess body and wrote, “Happy Birthday darling !!! May you feel like a princess alllllll day 😘😘 @SamHeughan.”
Caitriona continued posting funny, photoshopped photos and then promised to stop with a photo of Sam getting his nails done.
“Who da best ..????? Always pamper yourself on your birthday. Especially if you’ve just crushed a marathon!!! @SamHeughan #ipromisei’llstopnow,” she added.
Be sure to check out Caitriona‘s Twitter feed to see all her funny photos.
Twitter just asked what’s happening.. and I can safely say I have no idea!!! Happy Birthday our kid @SamHeughan pic.twitter.com/bx520mZ6Tz
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 30, 2018
Thanks doll 👄 https://t.co/N7xZirUHYI
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) April 30, 2018