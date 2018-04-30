Top Stories
Mon, 30 April 2018 at 8:55 am

Caitriona Balfe Is Posting the Funniest Birthday Posts for Sam Heughan!

Caitriona Balfe Is Posting the Funniest Birthday Posts for Sam Heughan!

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is joking around with Sam Heughan on his birthday – and we’re loving it!

It’s Sam‘s 38th birthday TODAY (April 30) – which is one day after he ran the Stirling Marathon and marked his personal best finish time!

First, Caitriona posted a photo of Sam‘s head on a princess body and wrote, “Happy Birthday darling !!! May you feel like a princess alllllll day 😘😘 @SamHeughan.”

Caitriona continued posting funny, photoshopped photos and then promised to stop with a photo of Sam getting his nails done.

“Who da best ..????? Always pamper yourself on your birthday. Especially if you’ve just crushed a marathon!!! @SamHeughan #ipromisei’llstopnow,” she added.

Be sure to check out Caitriona‘s Twitter feed to see all her funny photos.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan

