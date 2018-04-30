Carey Mulligan to Return to NY Stage in One-Woman Show

Carey Mulligan will be returning to the stage in New York City following several runs on Broadway!

The Oscar-nominated actress will star in a five-week run of the one-woman show Girls and Boys at an Off-Broadway theater.

The show is being produced by Audible, the leading seller of audiobooks. A recording of the play will be released.

“Audible is seeking to transform the theater experience and usher in a new era for audio drama,” said Audible theatre artistic producer Kate Navin. “By providing performers and creators support and resources necessary to thrive in their craft, Audible is extending compelling performances and building a home for artists and creatives.”

Girls and Boys “chronicles a couple’s lives together from their meeting in an airport queue through their marriage and the birth of their children, their career trajectories and the disturbing unraveling of their relationship,” according to THR.

The show will run are the Minetta Lane Theatre for five weeks beginning June 12.