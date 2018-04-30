Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 10:36 am

Carrie Underwood Sings National Anthem at Predators Playoffs - Watch Here!

Carrie Underwood Sings National Anthem at Predators Playoffs - Watch Here!

Carrie Underwood belts her heart out as she hits the ice at the Predators‘ home game in Nashville on Sunday (April 29) night to sing the National Anthem.

The 35-year-old entertainer got the evening started with a rousing performance while The Preds faced off against the Winnipeg Jets at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — Game 2 of their 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

The Predators defeated the Jets 5-4 in double overtime to even the seven-game series 1-1. Game 3 of the series will be on Tuesday, May at 8pm ET.

Carrie is also married to Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher.


Carrie Underwood Sings National Anthem at Predators’ home game
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood sings national anthem at predators playoffs 01

Credit: Frederick Breedon; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Underwood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr