Carrie Underwood Sings National Anthem at Predators Playoffs - Watch Here!

Carrie Underwood belts her heart out as she hits the ice at the Predators‘ home game in Nashville on Sunday (April 29) night to sing the National Anthem.

The 35-year-old entertainer got the evening started with a rousing performance while The Preds faced off against the Winnipeg Jets at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — Game 2 of their 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

The Predators defeated the Jets 5-4 in double overtime to even the seven-game series 1-1. Game 3 of the series will be on Tuesday, May at 8pm ET.

Carrie is also married to Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher.



