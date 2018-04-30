Claire Foy Will Reportedly Receive Back Pay for 'The Crown'

Top Stories
Mon, 30 April 2018 at 9:43 pm

Claire Foy is reportedly getting a check to make up for the pay disparity between herself and co-star Matt Smith for their work on Netflix’s The Crown.

The 34-year-old actress is receiving around $275,000 in back pay from the streaming service, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday (April 29).

Back in in March, it was revealed that Matt, who plays Prince Philip, was paid more for his role than Claire, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II.

The revelation shed light on controversy about gender pay disparity in Hollywood.

Claire recently called the pay disparity controversy “embarrassing.” See what Matt had to say here.
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Photos: Getty
