Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 10:00 pm

Night one just ended on Dancing With the Stars: Athletes and two contestants are already gone, leaving the Top 8 celebs this season.

The show’s 26th season is only four-weeks long and there will be several eliminations each week to give us a winner on May 21.

WHO WENT HOME? Find out which two athletes were sent home first!

America voted live during the season premiere and the votes from home were added to the scores from the judges to determine the bottom two.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 8…

Photos: ABC
