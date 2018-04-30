Top Stories
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans - See the Screen Shots

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 4:00 pm

'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes' 2018 Judges & Hosts Revealed!

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes is premiering in just a few hours and we have the scoop on the returning hosts and judges this year!

This season, as the title suggests, has only athletes competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy! By the looks of things, it’s going to be an extremely competitive season.

If you missed it, take a look at what dances and songs the contestants will be performing to this evening.

Be sure to tune into ABC tonight to catch all the action!

Click through the slideshow to find out all the information ahead of the premiere…
Photos: ABC, Getty
