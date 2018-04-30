'DWTS' 2018 Songs & Dances for Week 1 - Full List Released!
The full list of songs and dances for week one of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes has been revealed!
Every celeb and their pro partner will be performing either a cha cha, salsa, foxtrot or Viennese Waltz for their first dance. There will be an elimination based on judges’ scores and live viewer votes during the broadcast.
- Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson – Cha Cha – “Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul
- Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko – Salsa – “Them Girls” by Whitney Myer
- Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson – Salsa – “Mr. Put It Down” by Ricky Martin featuring Pitbull
- Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese Waltz – “Feeling Good” by Avicii
- Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe – Foxtrot – “All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood
- Johnny Damon and Emma Slater – Foxtrot – “Centerfield” by John Fogerty
- Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess – Cha Cha – “Finesse” by Bruno Mars
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold – Cha Cha – “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder
- Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten – Salsa – “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor
- Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber – Foxtrot – “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey