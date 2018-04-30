Top Stories
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans - See the Screen Shots

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 3:00 pm

'DWTS' 2018 Songs & Dances for Week 1 - Full List Released!

'DWTS' 2018 Songs & Dances for Week 1 - Full List Released!

The full list of songs and dances for week one of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes has been revealed!

Every celeb and their pro partner will be performing either a cha cha, salsa, foxtrot or Viennese Waltz for their first dance. There will be an elimination based on judges’ scores and live viewer votes during the broadcast.

Be sure to check out how voting actually works this season.

Be sure to tune into the premiere of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, tonight on ABC!

Check out the full song and dance list for DWTS Week One inside…!
Photos: ABC
