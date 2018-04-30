Mon, 30 April 2018 at 3:32 pm
'DWTS' Contestant Chris Mazdzer's Hot Shirtless Photos!
- Olympian Chris Mazdzer has shared some hot shirtless photos over the years – TMZ
- Peta Murgatroyd shared a note apologizing to fans – find out why – Just Jared Jr
- Captain Marvel is filming again! – Lainey Gossip
- Time’s Up is calling out this entertainer – DListed
- Find out why Miley Cyrus is takinng back an apology – TooFab
- This American Idol was unfortunately eliminated, despite giving an amazing performance! – Towleroad
- A deep dive into Shawn Mendes‘ rumored relationship with Hailey Baldwin – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC Posted to: Chris Mazdzer, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet