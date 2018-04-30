DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Apologizes After Legs Give Out During Live Show

Peta Murgatroyd has released an apology to fans after she had to cut a live show short due to a health scare.

The 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro was performing on the Maks & Val & Peta: Confidential tour this weekend when her legs gave out during the show.

“I need to apology to the people who attended our Grand Prairie, Texas show last night,” Peta said on Instagram. “I have never missed a show due to illness in my entire professional dancing career. I woke up feeling a little nauseous but I was able to go about my day with [my son] Shai. In the afternoon, the vomiting (and you know what) started.”

“I thought it was food poisoning. I had a fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show,” she continued. “However, 8pm rolled around and I could hardly walk and I couldn’t feel my arms or legs. I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door. The opening music starts and I walked out onto stage. I tried my best to dance but my legs were giving out. Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary.”

“I am so, so sorry for not being able to give you the show you all deserved,” Peta added.

Peta thanked her tourmates for taking care of her during the scary moment and assured fans that she is feeling better now.