Mon, 30 April 2018 at 1:09 pm

Elijah Wood Shuts Down 'Lord of the Rings' Myths at Calgary Expo 2018!

Elijah Wood Shuts Down 'Lord of the Rings' Myths at Calgary Expo 2018!

Elijah Wood is all smiles as he speaks during a special Q&A panel discussion at the 2018 Calgary Expo held at Stampede Park on Sunday (April 29) in Calgary, Canada.

The 37-year-old actor tackled a variety questions that included a number of obscure references from his career: The short-lived animated series Tron: Uprising; the 2013 thriller Grand Piano; the animated mini-series Over the Garden Wall, that Beastie Boys video he did back in 2011, and of course, Lord of the Rings.

Elijah addressed rumors that he never shot a scene with Ian McKellen, who plays Gandalf in the trilogy: “We shot everything together,” Elijah said. “We would do it in a variety of ways. One of the primary ways that we would shoot was using forced perspective.”

Elijah also revealed, no, the original script did not call for Frodo to murder Gollum in cold blood: “Wow, that would have been a really bold move in terms of the character,” Elijah added. “It would have slightly changed people’s perspective of Frodo.”
Photos: WENN
Elijah Wood

