Top Stories
Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Cast - Meet the 10 Athletes!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Cast - Meet the 10 Athletes!

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 7:21 pm

Ellen DeGeneres & Carson Daly Roast *NSYNC During Walk of Fame Ceremony

Ellen DeGeneres & Carson Daly Roast *NSYNC During Walk of Fame Ceremony

Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly join *NSYNC while helping the boy band unveil their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (April 30) in Hollywood.

Both of the stars roasted the guys during their speeches.

“I watched this band evolve over the years, and by that I meant I spent 10 minutes reading their Wikipedia page,” Ellen started off her speech. “They actually got their name from a comment Justin Timberlake’s mom made about their singing. She said when they sang they sounded in sync. You’re very, very lucky because if my mother named your band it would have been called, ‘Stop that racket, I’m trying to watch my stories.”

“Of course the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one and Joey,” she joked.

Carson opened up about hanging out with the guys during the TRL days.

“I was one of the very lucky people who got to hang with these guys when the entire world wanted to hang with them,” Carson said. “And keep in mind, this was a time when Justin’s perm was the envy of poodles and sheep everywhere, Lance was known for dating actresses not actors, JC discovered the fountain of youth apparently, Chris was rocking cornrows and braids, and of course, I spent most of my time with Joey, because he was 25 years older than the rest of the guys.”
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 01
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 02
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 03
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 04
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 05
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 06
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 07
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 08
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 09
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 10
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 11
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 12
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 13
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 14
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 15
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 16
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 17
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 18
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 19
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 20
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 21
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 22
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 23
ellen degeneres carson daly nsync walk of fame 24

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carson Daly, Ellen DeGeneres, nsync

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr