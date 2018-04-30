Ellen DeGeneres & Carson Daly Roast *NSYNC During Walk of Fame Ceremony

Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly join *NSYNC while helping the boy band unveil their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (April 30) in Hollywood.

Both of the stars roasted the guys during their speeches.

“I watched this band evolve over the years, and by that I meant I spent 10 minutes reading their Wikipedia page,” Ellen started off her speech. “They actually got their name from a comment Justin Timberlake’s mom made about their singing. She said when they sang they sounded in sync. You’re very, very lucky because if my mother named your band it would have been called, ‘Stop that racket, I’m trying to watch my stories.”

“Of course the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one and Joey,” she joked.

Carson opened up about hanging out with the guys during the TRL days.

“I was one of the very lucky people who got to hang with these guys when the entire world wanted to hang with them,” Carson said. “And keep in mind, this was a time when Justin’s perm was the envy of poodles and sheep everywhere, Lance was known for dating actresses not actors, JC discovered the fountain of youth apparently, Chris was rocking cornrows and braids, and of course, I spent most of my time with Joey, because he was 25 years older than the rest of the guys.”