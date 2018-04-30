Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 2:07 am

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Are a Chic Pair in West Hollywood!

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Are a Chic Pair in West Hollywood!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are looking chic together!

The married couple were spotted stepping out from a date night at Craig’s restaurant on Sunday night (April 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

The two sported matching shoes and all black ensembles as they headed out from their dinner together.

Ellen has Kim Kardashian making an appearance on Monday (April 30), where she opened up about naming her baby Chicago West and the various options she mulled over with husband Kanye West.
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres portia de rossi april 2018 dinner 01
ellen degeneres portia de rossi april 2018 dinner 02
ellen degeneres portia de rossi april 2018 dinner 03
ellen degeneres portia de rossi april 2018 dinner 04
ellen degeneres portia de rossi april 2018 dinner 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr