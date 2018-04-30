Evan Rachel Wood Delivers Epic Response to Troll Questioning Her Acting Talent

Evan Rachel Wood just destroyed a troll on social media who questioned her acting talent.

Last night, a troll tweeted while watching Westworld, “Why is Dolores still the only “robot” on #Westworld without a personality? Oh. I know why. It’s because @evanrachelwood can’t actually act anything but 2 emotions.”

Later, fans came to Evan‘s defense so the troll followed up with, “I see @evanrachelwood’s fans hate me now. 😢🙄. I hope she doesn’t hate me though. I don’t hate her. I just want her to do better.”

That’s when Evan responded and let the troll exactly know what’s up.

Click inside to read Evan Rachel Wood’s epic response to the troll…