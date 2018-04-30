Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid &amp; Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 12:45 pm

Evan Rachel Wood Delivers Epic Response to Troll Questioning Her Acting Talent

Evan Rachel Wood Delivers Epic Response to Troll Questioning Her Acting Talent

Evan Rachel Wood just destroyed a troll on social media who questioned her acting talent.

Last night, a troll tweeted while watching Westworld, “Why is Dolores still the only “robot” on #Westworld without a personality? Oh. I know why. It’s because @evanrachelwood can’t actually act anything but 2 emotions.”

Later, fans came to Evan‘s defense so the troll followed up with, “I see @evanrachelwood’s fans hate me now. 😢🙄. I hope she doesn’t hate me though. I don’t hate her. I just want her to do better.”

That’s when Evan responded and let the troll exactly know what’s up.

Click inside to read Evan Rachel Wood’s epic response to the troll…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr