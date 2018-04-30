Evan Rachel Wood Delivers Epic Response to Troll Questioning Her Acting Talent
Evan Rachel Wood just destroyed a troll on social media who questioned her acting talent.
Last night, a troll tweeted while watching Westworld, “Why is Dolores still the only “robot” on #Westworld without a personality? Oh. I know why. It’s because @evanrachelwood can’t actually act anything but 2 emotions.”
Later, fans came to Evan‘s defense so the troll followed up with, “I see @evanrachelwood’s fans hate me now. 😢🙄. I hope she doesn’t hate me though. I don’t hate her. I just want her to do better.”
That’s when Evan responded and let the troll exactly know what’s up.
Hmm. Maybe you should put on the corset in 113 degree weather, spend time away from your family, risk your life on horse-back, cry at the drop of a hat and relive your traumas over and over and over, be dragged and beaten till all hours of the night, sacrifice your childhood-
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) April 30, 2018
- to work and take acting classes 5 times a week, and work your entire life fighting through criticism and sexism to make it on this show, THEN show me how its done.
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) April 30, 2018
Oh and while you’re at it, take off all your clothes and sit here for 6 hours in perfect posture too.
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) April 30, 2018
So I am just gonna keep doing what I’m doing because its working out pretty good for me and I throughly enjoy it.
Byyyyyeeeeeeee! 😎✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yF5xBbbs9R
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) April 30, 2018