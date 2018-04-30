Top Stories
Mon, 30 April 2018 at 9:34 am

Find Out Why You May Not See Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Before the Royal Wedding!

Find Out Why You May Not See Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Before the Royal Wedding!

You may not be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until their May 19 royal wedding!

The couple have no future royal engagements planned throughout the month of May, according to the royal family website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed on May 19. The future royal couple have been making numerous appearances throughout the month of April and it’s likely they need time to prepare for the big day!

We’ll be providing full coverage of the royal wedding leading up to the big day! Stay tuned!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

