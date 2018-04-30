Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid &amp; Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 12:10 pm

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos

It seems like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are back together!

TMZ obtained new photos of the couple making out and it looks like they’re back on after their breakup back in March.

Gigi and Zayn were seen in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Sunday (April 29) when they stopped for a romantic kiss. They also were seen handing a gift card to a homeless person while spending the day together.

There were rumors the couple was back together after Zayn was seen leaving Gigi‘s apartment this month.
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 01
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 02
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 03
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 04
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 05
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 06
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 07
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 08
gigi hadid zayn malik making out 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr