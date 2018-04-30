Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

It seems like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are back together!

TMZ obtained new photos of the couple making out and it looks like they’re back on after their breakup back in March.

Gigi and Zayn were seen in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Sunday (April 29) when they stopped for a romantic kiss. They also were seen handing a gift card to a homeless person while spending the day together.

There were rumors the couple was back together after Zayn was seen leaving Gigi‘s apartment this month.