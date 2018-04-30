Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Step Out Separately After Rekindling Their Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back on as a couple and they were spotted arriving at her apartment separately just one day after kissing in public!

The 23-year-old supermodel and the 25-year-old singer were both seen stepping out on Monday afternoon (April 30) in New York City.

Gigi looked chic in a pair of ripped blue jeans, a cream-colored jacket, a low-cut white top, and leopard print shoes. Zayn covered his new head tattoo with his multi-colored hoodie.

The on-again couple announced their split back in March, but it seems they’ve rekindled their relationship!

10+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik stepping out separately…