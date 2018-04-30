Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 4:30 am

Halle Berry Keeps it Chic While Arriving Back at Her NYC Apartment!

Halle Berry Keeps it Chic While Arriving Back at Her NYC Apartment!

Halle Berry stays looking so stylish!

The Kidnap actress was spotted looking fashionable on Sunday (April 29) while arriving back at her apartment in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle Berry

Halle looked chic in a gray blazer dress as she arrived back at her apartment, waving and looking in great spirits.

She recently stunned at the grand opening of Avra Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif. She also hit the red carpet earlier in the month at the 2018 Matrix Awards held at Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Halle Berry

