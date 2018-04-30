Ian Somerhalder Reunites with 'Vampire Diaries' Family in Paris

Ian Somerhalder steps out of his hotel on Sunday (April 29) in Paris, France.

The 39-year-old actor was in town for the Blood Lust Convention and he reunited with members of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals cast.

Ian was joined by Candice King, Nathaniel Buzolic, Chase Coleman, and Riley Voelkel. Some of the other cast members in town who are not pictured include Paul Wesley and Daniel Gillies.

Ian will be back to his vampire roots with a new vampire series on Netflix, which was just announced!