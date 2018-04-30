Is This the Answer to Blake Lively's Hangman Instagram?

If you follow Blake Lively on Instagram, you’ll know that she’s playing a game of Hangman with her fans.

At first, Blake posed the game with all blank spaces and a hangman ready for guesses.

Eventually, moments ago, Blake posted the updated game and it looks like fans have guessed a good amount of the letters.

It looks as follows:

W_ _ T _ _ _ _ _ _ _ D T_ _ _ IL_?

Well, we think we know the answer! “What Happened to Emily?”

If you don’t know, Blake plays the role of Emily in her new film, A Simple Favor. The film centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town.