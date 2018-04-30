JC Chasez Exclaims 'It's Gonna Be May' at *NSYNC's Walk of Fame Ceremony (Video)

With just one day until May, there was never a more appropriate time for a member of *NSYNC to make an “It’s Gonna Be May” joke!

JC Chasez took advantage of the perfect timing at the boy band’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling on Monday afternoon (April 30) in Hollywood.

“By the way, if there’s any of you that didn’t know, tomorrow, it’s gonna be may,” JC said after running up to the microphone following their speeches. He of course sang the last few words in the tune of the group’s song “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

The group’s member Justin Timberlake has been the subject of a meme for many years that always spreads around on April 30!