Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appears to Get In Physical Fight with Girlfriend During Live Stream

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley appeared to have a physical altercation during a live stream on Instagram Live.

People reports that Jen went live on her account, and he could be heard in the background saying, “Put your hands on me again.” She responded, “Seriously?”

“Put your f—ing hands on me again. I dare you. I f—ing dare you,” he could be heard saying. The site then reports that he approached Jen and tried to wrestle the phone out of her hands and she could be heard saying “stop.”

Then, the live stream ended. Her account is now disabled.

The pair had a public Instagram fight over the weekend.