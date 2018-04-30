Top Stories
Gigi Hadid &amp; Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans - See the Screen Shots

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans - See the Screen Shots

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 2:47 pm

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appears to Get In Physical Fight with Girlfriend During Live Stream

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appears to Get In Physical Fight with Girlfriend During Live Stream

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley appeared to have a physical altercation during a live stream on Instagram Live.

People reports that Jen went live on her account, and he could be heard in the background saying, “Put your hands on me again.” She responded, “Seriously?”

“Put your f—ing hands on me again. I dare you. I f—ing dare you,” he could be heard saying. The site then reports that he approached Jen and tried to wrestle the phone out of her hands and she could be heard saying “stop.”

Then, the live stream ended. Her account is now disabled.

The pair had a public Instagram fight over the weekend.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jen Harley, Jersey Shore, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr