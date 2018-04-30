Top Stories
Gigi Hadid &amp; Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans - See the Screen Shots

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans - See the Screen Shots

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 5:45 pm

Jessica Biel Supports Husband Justin Timberlake at *NSYNC's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Jessica Biel Supports Husband Justin Timberlake at *NSYNC's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Jessica Biel shows her support for husband Justin Timberlake while attending the *NSYNC star unveiling at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (April 30) in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actress stood next to Justin and his mom Lynn Harless at the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

“Mom thank you so much for being there. And now my beautiful wife who’s here today, is now the mother of our beautiful son [Silas]. I love you so much,” Justin said during his speech.

It has been an exciting weekend for Justin and his family in La La Land as he just held two solo concerts at The Forum for his Man of the Woods Tour.

Check out more photos of the boy band back together!
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biel justin timberlake walk of fame 01
jessica biel justin timberlake walk of fame 02
jessica biel justin timberlake walk of fame 03
jessica biel justin timberlake walk of fame 04
jessica biel justin timberlake walk of fame 05
jessica biel justin timberlake walk of fame 06
jessica biel justin timberlake walk of fame 07
jessica biel justin timberlake walk of fame 08

Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTARimages.com, Getty
Posted to: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, nsync

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr