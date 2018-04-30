Jessica Biel Supports Husband Justin Timberlake at *NSYNC's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Jessica Biel shows her support for husband Justin Timberlake while attending the *NSYNC star unveiling at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (April 30) in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actress stood next to Justin and his mom Lynn Harless at the event.

“Mom thank you so much for being there. And now my beautiful wife who’s here today, is now the mother of our beautiful son [Silas]. I love you so much,” Justin said during his speech.

It has been an exciting weekend for Justin and his family in La La Land as he just held two solo concerts at The Forum for his Man of the Woods Tour.

