Jessica Simpson Poses in a Bikini With Shirtless Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are heating up the Bahamas!

The 37-year-old singer and the 38-year-old former NFL player are currently taking a romantic vacation in the Caribbean country.

Jessica has been showing off both of their toned physiques on Instagram.

“I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie 😜,” she captioned the photo below, in which the duo put their abs on display.

Jessica rocked a colorful bikini, sarong, and white sunglasses.

Check out the rest of their vacation snaps below!

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Beachy Blonde A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 29, 2018 at 4:27pm PDT

Vacation closet vibes take 2 🍍 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 28, 2018 at 11:29am PDT

Vacation closet vibes 🥥 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT