Jessica Simpson Poses in a Bikini With Shirtless Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are heating up the Bahamas!
The 37-year-old singer and the 38-year-old former NFL player are currently taking a romantic vacation in the Caribbean country.
Jessica has been showing off both of their toned physiques on Instagram.
“I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie 😜,” she captioned the photo below, in which the duo put their abs on display.
Jessica rocked a colorful bikini, sarong, and white sunglasses.
Check out the rest of their vacation snaps below!
Click inside to see the rest of the pics…