Mon, 30 April 2018 at 5:26 pm

Jessica Simpson Poses in a Bikini With Shirtless Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson Poses in a Bikini With Shirtless Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are heating up the Bahamas!

The 37-year-old singer and the 38-year-old former NFL player are currently taking a romantic vacation in the Caribbean country.

Jessica has been showing off both of their toned physiques on Instagram.

“I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie 😜,” she captioned the photo below, in which the duo put their abs on display.

Jessica rocked a colorful bikini, sarong, and white sunglasses.

Check out the rest of their vacation snaps below!

Click inside to see the rest of the pics…

Beachy Blonde

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Vacation closet vibes take 2 🍍

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Vacation closet vibes 🥥

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Babe Alert

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

