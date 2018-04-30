Top Stories
Mon, 30 April 2018 at 2:05 pm

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans, Kanye Shares Their Text Exchange

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans, Kanye Shares Their Text Exchange

Kanye West just shared more screen shots of text messages between him and his friends.

Earlier today (April 30), Kanye posted a message he received from a person named Steve, who told Kanye that “Abe Lincoln freed and protected the slaves and he was Republican.”

John Legend and Charlamagne tha God both texted Kanye to let him know that the information he posted was incorrect.

If you don’t know, Kanye shared more messages between him and John last week regarding Donald Trump.

You can read all of the text exchanges that Kanye West shared in the gallery…
  • Pitysaurus_rex

    Excited for Kanye to keep going and finish tanking his career

