Judith Leiber Dead - Handbag Designer Dies at 97, Within Hours of Husband of 72 Years

Judith Leiber has sadly passed away at the age of 97.

The famed handbag designer – known for her small bedazzled clutches shaped like objects or animals – died over the weekend at her home in Long Island, New York, The New York Times reported on Monday (April 30).

Her death happened just hours after her husband of 72 years, Gerson Leiber, passed away as well. He was an abstract painter with works inside the Metropolitan Museum.

Both reportedly died of heart attacks.

They were scheduled to be buried together on Monday.

Our thoughts are with Judith and Gerson‘s loved ones during this difficult time.