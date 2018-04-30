Top Stories
Mon, 30 April 2018 at 4:29 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Thoughts on Kanye West Being Back on Twitter

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Thoughts on Kanye West Being Back on Twitter

Kim Kardashian is continuing to support her hubby Kanye West!

“Twitter is such a bette[r] place with @kanyewest on here,” Kim posted, along with the heart eye emoji.

Earlier in the day, Kanye corrected himself on Twitter when John Legend texted him, fact-checking something he had posted earlier.

If you missed it, Kim spoke about Kanye during her Ellen Show interview, which aired today. Kim spoke about what Kanye was doing during the birth of Chicago, as well as when Kanye is happy vs. unhappy when photographed.
Photos: Getty
