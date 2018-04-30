Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer following each other on social media.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player unfollowed each other on Instagram as of April 30.

That same day, Tristan broke his social media silence after his cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian, which was revealed earlier this month, just before Khloe gave birth to their new baby daughter True Thompson.

Back when the scandal first broke, Kim was still following him. Tristan and Kim‘s other family members are still following each other.

ICYMI, hear what Kim had to say about the cheating scandal during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.