Kristen Bell Honors 23 Gymnasts Standing Up Against Abuse at FGSD Humanitarian Awards 2018!

Kristen Bell is celebrating the courage and strength of gymnasts speaking out against abuse.

The 37-year-old actress appeared at the Foundation for Global Sports Development’s biennial Humanitarian Awards Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria on Saturday (April 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kristen joined ESPN NFL Insider Josina Anderson and retired American gymnast Dominique Moceanu Canales in honoring 23 gymnasts in their fight against abuse.

“These gymnasts have been fighting hard…for all of us. Fighting the men that abused them, but also, and maybe more importantly, fighting the silence,” said Kristen of the event.

The Foundation for Global Sports Development Humanitarian Award is presented to individuals and organizations that have stepped up as leaders and champions for equality, or social, economic, political, or environmental justice.

More than 125 guests attended this intimate red carpet cocktail reception and gala. Honorees opened up about their experiences with Doug Boger and Larry Nassar.

The foundation also designated $1 million to develop a nationwide abuse prevention education program in collaboration with Childhelp, an international leader in child abuse prevention and awareness.

See the full list of honorees inside…

The honorees:

Alexis Alvarado

Christina Baker Barba

Larissa Boyce

Charmaine Carnes

Amy Compton

Monica Lenches

Anne Malver

Sabrina Mar

Morgan McCaul

Emily Meinke

Emma Ann Miller

Alexis Moore

Danielle Moore

Jessica Smith

Heather Stevenson Kelly

Amanda Thomashow

Makayla Thrush

Denise Gallion

Megan Ginter

Trinea Gonczar

Megan Halicek

Christine Harrison

Sarah Klein