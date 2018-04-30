Top Stories
Mon, 30 April 2018 at 9:54 am

Ladies of 'The Talk' & 'The Real' Win Big at Daytime Emmy Awards 2018!

Aisha Tyler, Sara Gilbert, Eve and Julie Chen are all smiles as they hit the red carpet together at the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday (April 29) in Pasadena, Calif.

The Talk show hosts were joined at the event by the ladies of The RealTamera Mowry, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon, as well as Kellie Pickler, Vivica A. Fox, Giada De Laurentiis, Larry King, Shawn King, Debbie Matenopoulos, Marie Osmond, Gloria Allred and Mario Lopez with his family – wife Courtney and their kids Dominic, 4, and Gia, 7.

The Talk won for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment beating out favorite Ellen DeGeneres while the ladies of The Real won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

Other winners for the evening included Dr. Oz winning for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative for a second year in a row as well as Steve Harvey, Wayne Brady, The Price is Right, Good Morning America, and Entertainment Tonight.
Credit: David Livingston, Kevork Djansezian; Photos: Getty
