Mon, 30 April 2018 at 6:23 pm

Lance Bass Explains Why He Didn't Come Out as Gay During *NSYNC Days

Lance Bass Explains Why He Didn't Come Out as Gay During *NSYNC Days

Lance Bass is opening up about why he waited to come out as gay until years after *NSYNC split up as a group.

The 38-year-old singer gave an emotional speech during the boy band’s star unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (April 30) in Hollywood.

“I want to thank these four guys right here: Joey, JC, Chris, Justin. We’re brothers. We’re family,” Lance said to start off his speech. “Out of all this, the music, the tours, the love from the fans, it’s my brotherhood I’m most thankful for. I was a kid when we came together and I’m a man today because of the family I have and you. I love you guys.”

“The other thing I want to say here today is something I’ve been trying to put into words maybe my whole life. Growing up in Mississippi and in a Southern Baptist church, in a town where everyone knows your business, I had a secret: I was gay,” Lance continued, at which point Joey jokingly looked to be in shock. “Yes guys, I’m gay! I am! And at the time, I thought that I would never be able to tell anyone because not only was I terrified of the lasting rejection — I was certain that that would happen — but more than that I didn’t want to jeopardize the careers of these guys up here, much less the hundreds of amazing people who worked tirelessly to bring *NSYNC to the world.”

“I thought if I had come out, *NSYNC would be over. So I kept my secret. And our wildest dreams were coming true and we were so incredibly thankful — and I still am. But so many nights onstage, I’d see so many young, gay fans singing their hearts out and I wanted so badly to let you know, I was you. I just didn’t have the strength then,” he added. “But I do today and so let me say loud and proud to all my LGBT brothers and sisters, who embrace me and show me the way to be who I am, thank you so much.”

To close out his speech, Lance also thanked his “gorgeous husband” Michael Turchin.
Photos: Getty
