Logan Paul Ends His Daily Vlog Video Series
It’s the end of an era for Logan Paul‘s fanbase as the YouTube personality will no longer be posting his Daily Vlog videos.
The 23-year-old influencer announced on Sunday (April 29) that he is ending the series and he also posted the final video.
“It’s the end of that word — the daily vlog,” Logan said in the video. “I have done a lot of vlogs every day in a row. I’m blessed and I’m thankful. But your boy wants to exercise his creativity in a different way.”
“It’s a happy day. Honestly, I haven’t been this happy in a while,” Logan added.
Some of the projects he is working on instead include a podcast, his music career, and training for an upcoming boxing match.
Logan was hit with controversy at the start of the year after he posted a video filmed in the “Japanese suicide forest,” which included a visual of a dead body hanging from a tree.