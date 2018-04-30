Mariah Carey Announces New Las Vegas Residency, 'The Butterfly Returns'!

Mariah Carey is officially making her return to Las Vegas!

The 48-year-old entertainer just announced today (April 30) that she would return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a new residency called, The Butterfly Returns, beginning in July and extending through September.

The Butterfly Returns will spotlight a more intimate performance on The Colosseum’s stage, showcasing Mariah‘s world-famous vocals with an all-new show that highlights her extensive catalogue of music.

The Colosseum was home to Mariah‘s previous Vegas show, Mariah #1 to Infinity, which lasted from 2015-2017. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. PT.