Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 11:24 am

Natalie Dormer Debuts New Amazon Series 'Picnic at Hanging Rock' at Tribeca Film Fest 2018!

Natalie Dormer Debuts New Amazon Series 'Picnic at Hanging Rock' at Tribeca Film Fest 2018!

Natalie Dormer keeps it cute in pink while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of her new series Picnic at Hanging Rock held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theater on Saturday (April 28) in New York City.

The six-part series – or six-hour movie as director Larysa Kondracki called it – revolves around the mysterious disappearance of three girls from Appleyard College during a day trip to the titular Hanging Rock in Victoria, Australia.

Natalie plays Hester Appleyard, the headmistress of the school, who has a mysterious past of her own she’s trying to keep hidden, according to Page Six.

“It is actually a little bit terrifying, as well as conversely reassuring in other ways, how all those themes from 1900 we’re still dealing with right now. To deal with equality and self-realization and identity,” Natalie expressed

Picnic at Hanging Rock premieres May 25 on Amazon – Watch trailer below!


‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ | Official Trailer
Credit: Michael Carpenter, Andrew Toth; Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Natalie Dormer

