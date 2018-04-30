Nina Agdal & Boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook Head Out for a Brunch Date in NYC!

Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook are looking cute together!

The 26-year-old Danish model and her 22-year-old boyfriend were spotted heading out for brunch on Thursday (April 26) in New York City.

Nina and Jack were seen sharing a smooch as they happily strolled down the street, smiling and laughing together.

Nina was in attendance alongside Blake Lively, Martha Hunt, Naomi Watts and more stars at Tod’s Exclusive Capsule Collection Launch for Barneys New York last month at Barneys New York in New York City.