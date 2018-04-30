Top Stories
Mon, 30 April 2018 at 4:09 pm

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Justin Timberlake are all smiles while posing with the *NSYNC star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (April 30) in Hollywood.

The guys reunited for the monumental moment in their careers, marking their first time together in public in nearly two years.

Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly both spoke during the ceremony and roasted the band members. Joey was the butt of a lot of the jokes.

Family members like Justin‘s wife Jessica Biel and Lance‘s husband Michael Turchin sat proudly in the audience while watching the historic moment.

“These four guys mean so much to me,” Justin said during his speech. “We’re really a family and the memories that we have and the times that we’ve shared and the families that we’ve built from it…I don’t think I could really put into words how much the four of you mean to me.”

10+ pictures inside of *NSYNC reuniting at the Walk of Fame…

