Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 10:34 am

Pamela Gidley Dead - 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' Actress Dead at 52

Pamela Gidley Dead - 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' Actress Dead at 52

Pamela Gidley, who was well known for her work in the Twin Peaks prequel Fire Walk With Me, has passed away at the age of 52.

The sad news was announced in an obituary, which said she passed away on April 16 at her home in Seabrook, New Hampshire. The obituary also notes that she passed away peacefully, but no cause of death was given.

Pamela played the role of Teresa Banks in the Twin Peaks prequel, and also appeared in Thrashin’, Highway to Hell, Strange Luck and The Pretender, among others.

Our thoughts are with Pamela‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Getty Images
Posted to: Pamela Gidley, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr