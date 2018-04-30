Pamela Gidley Dead - 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' Actress Dead at 52

Pamela Gidley, who was well known for her work in the Twin Peaks prequel Fire Walk With Me, has passed away at the age of 52.

The sad news was announced in an obituary, which said she passed away on April 16 at her home in Seabrook, New Hampshire. The obituary also notes that she passed away peacefully, but no cause of death was given.

Pamela played the role of Teresa Banks in the Twin Peaks prequel, and also appeared in Thrashin’, Highway to Hell, Strange Luck and The Pretender, among others.

Our thoughts are with Pamela‘s loved ones during this time.