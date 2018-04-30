Russell Brand's Mom Suffers 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After 'Serious' Car Accident

Russell Brand‘s mom Barbara has been involved in a car accident.

The 42-year-old Forgetting Sarah Marshall comedian took to social media on Monday (April 30) to share the news with fans.

“My mum has been in a serious road accident and has sustained … numerous life-threatening injuries, so I won’t be able to do the rest of my Re:Birth tour,” he says in a video from the hospital.

“If you have tickets they’ll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can’t really imagine that, I certainly can’t imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this,” he continued, adding, “I apologize, but obviously it’s circumstances beyond my control.”

“I’m sad for my mum because she’s vulnerable, she only finished chemotherapy a month ago and for her to be in this situation already is very difficult,” he said.

Barbara was pulled from the hit-and-run crash on Thursday, The Sun reports, noting that she was en route to babysit Russell and and his wife Laura’s 18-month-old daughter Mabel at the time.

Russell also shared that the driver of his mom’s chauffeur-driven car, his friend, is on the way to recovery. Watch below.