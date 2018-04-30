Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool's 'Avengers' Rejection Letter to Celebrate 'Infinity War'

Ryan Reynolds is marking the huge success of Avengers: Infinity War in a hilarious way.

The 41-year-old Deadpool star took to social media on Sunday (April 29) to post his harsh rejection letter from Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did,” Ryan captioned the photo below on Twitter. “Congrats #Avengers.”

The letter – dated April 14, 2012, and featuring the subject line “Re: Joining the Avengers” – reads, “No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18. Watch the trailer here.