Top Stories
Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 10:24 pm

Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool's 'Avengers' Rejection Letter to Celebrate 'Infinity War'

Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool's 'Avengers' Rejection Letter to Celebrate 'Infinity War'

Ryan Reynolds is marking the huge success of Avengers: Infinity War in a hilarious way.

The 41-year-old Deadpool star took to social media on Sunday (April 29) to post his harsh rejection letter from Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did,” Ryan captioned the photo below on Twitter. “Congrats #Avengers.”

The letter – dated April 14, 2012, and featuring the subject line “Re: Joining the Avengers” – reads, “No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18. Watch the trailer here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Loccisano; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr