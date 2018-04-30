Seth Meyers Humorously Responds to Donald Trump's Diss

Seth Meyers is responding to Donald Trump‘s diss of his performance at 2011′s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he acted as host and roasted the future president.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!” Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday (April 29). Trump was also referring to Michelle Wolf‘s hosting of the dinner over the weekend, which has caused controversy.

Seth responded to Trump‘s tweet with his own, humorous tweet.