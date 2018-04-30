Seth Rogen Says He Would Still Work with James Franco After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Seth Rogen has broken his silence on his frequent collaborator James Franco‘s allegations regarding sexual misconduct.

Seth was asked by Vulture, “Were the recent allegations against him keeping with the person you know?” to which Seth responded, “The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I’m friends with these people and I’m a dude. All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this.”

He then was asked, “Is it fair to say that the allegations didn’t change anything about your willingness to work with him in the future?” to which he responded, “Yes.”

Seth added, “I just try to be with the curve, not behind it. This is not in any way about pandering, but I think Neighbors 2 had an incredibly progressive message. I think Blockers has an incredibly progressive message. We hired Kay Cannon to direct it and she did an amazing job. We’re hyperaware of trying to be as representative as possible in the directors and writers and actors we work with. I’m sure we could definitely be doing more to be ahead of the curve in that way, but, again, I couldn’t be more aware that my perspective is not one people are clamoring for.”